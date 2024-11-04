CoinLoan (CLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.72

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $642,223.50 and approximately $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

