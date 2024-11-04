Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $93.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

