Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.
Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CBAN stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
