Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

