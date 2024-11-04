COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,932.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

