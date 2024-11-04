Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,168 ($28.12) and last traded at GBX 2,174 ($28.19), with a volume of 73878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,178 ($28.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CCC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($50.58) to GBX 3,800 ($49.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.80) to GBX 3,050 ($39.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCC

Computacenter Stock Performance

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,452.00, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,479.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,643.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,733.33%.

Insider Activity at Computacenter

In related news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($29.98), for a total transaction of £13,000,006.08 ($16,859,040.44). In other news, insider Pauline Campbell bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,470 ($32.03) per share, with a total value of £219,830 ($285,086.24). Also, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($29.98), for a total value of £13,000,006.08 ($16,859,040.44). 36.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computacenter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.