Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $188.32 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.52 and a 52 week high of $194.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $182.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

