Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

