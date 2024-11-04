Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 29,192 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,192 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

