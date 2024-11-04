Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $89.51 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

