Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Confluent Trading Up 0.2 %

Confluent stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,904,631.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at $14,904,631.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Confluent by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

