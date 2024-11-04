Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $588.57 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $588.57 million and approximately $39.53 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,734.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.28 or 0.00494594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00097986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.73 or 0.00237807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00067428 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,060,953,794 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,939,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,060,768,327.26 with 4,535,768,310.39 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1345613 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $43,465,007.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

