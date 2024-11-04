Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $618.89 million and approximately $42.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,077.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.64 or 0.00490229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00227374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00025793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00068640 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020094 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,060,753,191 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,742,435 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,060,401,271.43 with 4,535,401,253.55 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1355749 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $35,430,499.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

