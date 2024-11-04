Conning Inc. Has $850,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT opened at $135.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

