Conning Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,988.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $879.69 and a 52 week high of $2,103.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,907.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,610.91.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

