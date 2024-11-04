Conning Inc. Sells 4,954 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

