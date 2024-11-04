Contrasting Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) & Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies 12.70% 54.68% 35.55% Golden Matrix Group 1.31% 2.65% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $31.12 million 2.72 -$5.53 million $0.78 15.82 Golden Matrix Group $45.24 million 6.75 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Golden Matrix Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Matrix Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alarum Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alarum Technologies and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarum Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.11%. Given Alarum Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than Golden Matrix Group.

Volatility and Risk

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats Golden Matrix Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

