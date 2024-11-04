Cookie Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Cookie has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Cookie token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $2.08 million and $266,633.45 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cookie Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,510,105 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 94,468,107.00403214 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02208181 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $304,775.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

