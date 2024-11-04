Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Copart were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 9.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,456,000 after purchasing an additional 496,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

