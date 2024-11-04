CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $23.78 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $8,490,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Nutrien by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 135.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
