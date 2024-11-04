CORDA Investment Management LLC. Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $574.11 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $435.37 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $495.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average is $550.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

