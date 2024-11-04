Core Scientific (CORZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

