Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corteva by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

