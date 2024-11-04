Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.