Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $142.91 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 383,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

