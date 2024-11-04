CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,134 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after buying an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 170,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.