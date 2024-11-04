CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,134 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after buying an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 170,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $58.09.
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
