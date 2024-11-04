CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,644 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. 551,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

