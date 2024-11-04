CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,133. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

