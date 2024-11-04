Dana Wagner Sells 4,512 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $81,793.92.

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

Twilio Stock Up 3.1 %

Twilio stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,639. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.