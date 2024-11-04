Decentralized Social (DESO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $529,553.91

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00004419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $529,553.91 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,838.51 or 0.99937341 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.19 or 0.99482468 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a blockchain-based platform intended for the creation and operation of decentralised social media applications. It addresses issues linked with centralised platforms, such as data privacy, content censorship, and monetisation. Users retain control over their data, enhancing privacy and reducing exploitation risks. Content creators can monetise their work through mechanisms like NFTs, tips, and subscriptions, bypassing intermediaries. By decentralising content storage and distribution, DESO seeks to lessen censorship and support free expression. Additionally, DESO is designed to manage high volumes of transactions and data, making it appropriate for high-traffic social applications. Nader Al-Naji founded DESO, which combines the open financial system features of cryptocurrencies with a scalable database infrastructure​.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

