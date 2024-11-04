Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.05 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

