Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $107.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 827.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

