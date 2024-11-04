Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

