Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

JHG stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $42.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

