DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 163,045 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 4.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $69,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS opened at $193.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

