Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $438,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.