Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,067,000 after buying an additional 146,736 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,365,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 475,919 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

