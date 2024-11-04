DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DRT stock opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

Insider Transactions at DIRTT Environmental Solutions

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, Director Shaun Noll bought 156,250 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$108,375.00. Corporate insiders own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

