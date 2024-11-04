DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,522 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195,428 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 151.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 693.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $371.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DocGo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $164.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

