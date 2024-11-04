Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.95 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008826 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00097298 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,643,616,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
