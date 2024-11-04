Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 182,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NU by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NU Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.34 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.