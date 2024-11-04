Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.