Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $319.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

