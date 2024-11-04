Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 966 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

