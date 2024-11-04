Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Dream Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$115.30 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading

