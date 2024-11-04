Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,191,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,405,071 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.