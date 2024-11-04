Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.74, but opened at $28.01. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 74,558 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $836,769.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,698.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $836,769.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,698.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The trade was a -100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,789. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after buying an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

