e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY25 guidance at $3.36-$3.41 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.410 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
ELF opened at $103.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Play New Options Trading With Bitcoin ETFs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Amazon a Must-Own Stock in the Magnificent 7?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.