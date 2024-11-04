e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY25 guidance at $3.36-$3.41 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.410 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELF opened at $103.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

