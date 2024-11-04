Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

