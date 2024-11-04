Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ETB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
